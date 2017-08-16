Japan trade surges in July on strong demand in China, US
TOKYO — Japan's exports and imports rose at a fast clip in July, reflecting a recovery in demand in China, Southeast Asia and the U.S., though export prices rose faster than volumes for many products.
Trade actually dragged on growth in the world's third-largest economy in the April-June quarter but likely will provide a slight boost for the year, Marcel Thieliant of Capital Economic said in a commentary.
Japan reported earlier this week that its economy expanded at a 4.0
Much of Japan's trade with other Asian countries is components and machinery used in manufacturing. Strong exports of machinery and electrical machinery suggest a recovery in activity in those countries.