Japan trade surges in July on strong demand in China, US

TOKYO — Japan's exports and imports rose at a fast clip in July, reflecting a recovery in demand in China, Southeast Asia and the U.S., though export prices rose faster than volumes for many products.

Exports rose more than 13 per cent from a year earlier to 6.5 trillion yen ($59 billion) while imports jumped 16 per cent to 6.1 trillion yen ($55 billion), helped by a surge in oil and coal shipments, according to data released Thursday.

The resulting trade surplus slipped 17 per cent from a year earlier to 419 billion yen ($3.8 billion).

Trade actually dragged on growth in the world's third-largest economy in the April-June quarter but likely will provide a slight boost for the year, Marcel Thieliant of Capital Economic said in a commentary.

He is forecasting a 6 per cent rise in export volumes, while import volumes will increase by about 3 per cent . "The upshot is that we expect net exports to lift 2017 GDP growth by around 0.5 percentage points," he said.

Japan reported earlier this week that its economy expanded at a 4.0 per cent annual pace April-June. The rate of expansion for the year is expected to be much lower, at below 2 per cent .

In July, Japan's exports to the U.S., mainly of cars, car parts and machinery, jumped 11.5 per cent to 1.3 trillion yen ($12 billion). Imports climbed 14 per cent to 671.7 billion ($6.1 billion), as fish and meat shipments surged.

Oil imports, half of which came from the Middle East, jumped 26 per cent year-on-year to 1.2 trillion yen ($11 billion). Japan's imports of liquefied natural gas surged 47 per cent from a year earlier and coal imports jumped 68 per cent .

China's imports from Japan surged 18 per cent to 1.2 trillion yen. Japan's exports to ASEAN, 10 countries belonging to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, also jumped 18 per cent , to 1.0 trillion yen ($9 billion), with strong growth in appliances and other devices.