Judge returns 10 children to parents pending welfare probe

LUBBOCK, Texas — A West Texas judge has decided to return 10 children to their parents pending results of a child welfare investigation 10 months after they were placed in foster care.

Foster Care Court Judge Kevin Hart ruled that William A. and Claire Rembis, who have moved to a new home in Lubbock, have complied with court orders for providing a safe home for their children. That includes following a parental supervision plan, installing security cameras to monitor the children and attending family counselling .