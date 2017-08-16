News / World

Judge returns 10 children to parents pending welfare probe

LUBBOCK, Texas — A West Texas judge has decided to return 10 children to their parents pending results of a child welfare investigation 10 months after they were placed in foster care.

Foster Care Court Judge Kevin Hart ruled that William A. and Claire Rembis, who have moved to a new home in Lubbock, have complied with court orders for providing a safe home for their children. That includes following a parental supervision plan, installing security cameras to monitor the children and attending family counselling .

The children were removed from the family's Lubbock home last October after caseworkers reported the parents wouldn't co-operate with an investigation of reported neglectful supervision. The reports included allegations that some of the children regularly scavenged food from trash bins.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular