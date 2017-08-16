Kenya election official stopped from flying to US

NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenyan officials say a top electoral official, among those who oversaw Kenya's disputed presidential election, has been stopped from travelling to the U.S.

The officials who insisted on anonymity for fear of reprisals said Wednesday that commissioner Roselyn Akombe was stopped by security agents from boarding a flight to New York late Tuesday. Officials say her luggage was offloaded and she was told to seek clearance to travel from the director of immigration.