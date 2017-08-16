Last house in restive Shiite town centre has been demolished

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi authorities say they have demolished the last residential building in the historic centre of a restive Shiite town after speeding up the pace of demolitions.

Municipal spokesman Mohammed al-Sufyan said on Wednesday that all 488 homes were demolished in the area of al-Moswara, in the town of al-Awamiya in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province. The town is populated by minority Shiites.

Since the demolitions began in mid-May, violence has spiked between Shiite gunmen and security forces, with around two dozen people killed. U.N. rights experts criticized the demolition for erasing the heritage of the area.