Latest: Los Angeles cemetery removes Confederate monument

Los Angeles cemetery removes Confederate monument
LOS ANGELES — The Latest on the removal of a Confederate memorial in Los Angeles (all times local):
9:15 a.m.
A monument at Hollywood Forever Cemetery commemorating Confederate veterans has been taken down after hundreds of people demanded its removal.
The 6-foot stone marker stood since 1925 in a section of the famous Los Angeles graveyard where more than 30 Confederate veterans and their families are buried.
It was loaded into a pickup truck Tuesday morning and taken to a storage site.
The move comes days after violence erupted at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the city's ordered removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The events triggered a national debate about similar monuments.
Hollywood Forever president Tyler Cassity says the cemetery has received a torrent of calls and emails asking for the monument's removal.
