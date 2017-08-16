Lawyer: Afghan who helped US military fears deportation

NEWARK, N.J. — A lawyer for an Afghan man who helped the U.S. military says he fears deportation.

The man has been detained since he tried to enter the United States on a special visa at Newark Liberty International Airport on March 13. His lawyer says the visa is granted to only those who face an "ongoing danger."

The American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey announced Tuesday that it has asked a federal judge to immediately release the 25-year-old or order that he receive a bond hearing to determine whether his detention is justified.

An immigration judge last week ruled that the deportation case against the man would proceed.