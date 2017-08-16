Los Angeles cemetery removes Confederate monument

LOS ANGELES — A large stone monument at Hollywood Forever Cemetery commemorating Confederate veterans was taken down Wednesday after hundreds of people demanded its removal.

The 6-foot granite marker stood since 1925 in a section of the famous Los Angeles graveyard where more than 30 Confederate veterans and their families are buried.

It was loaded into a pickup truck and taken to a storage site.

The move came days after violence erupted at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the city's ordered removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The events triggered a national debate about similar monuments.

Hollywood Forever president Tyler Cassity told the Los Angeles Times (http://lat.ms/2v195fn) that the cemetery fielded a torrent of calls and emails asking for the monument's removal. A Change.org petition calling for it to be taken down drew more than 1,300 signatures.

On Tuesday, someone vandalized the granite boulder monument, Cassity said, using a black marker to write "No" across its bronze plaque.

Cassity said he reached out to a local chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which owns the monument and ultimately made the decision to take it down to prevent further acts of vandalism.