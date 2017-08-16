Man arrested on hindering charge in Missouri officer killing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man charged with hindering prosecution in the killing of a western Missouri police officer told an informant that he dropped the suspected gunman off at a nearby marina after the shooting, according to court records.

Jacob Johnson, 27, of Clinton, was arrested Tuesday on the hindering charge. He remained jailed Wednesday on a $25,000 cash bond. Online court records don't list an attorney for him.

The charge stems from the Aug. 6 killing of 39-year-old Clinton police officer Gary Michael Jr., who was shot after he stopped a car for a traffic violation. Investigators say Ian McCarthy, who is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting, drove away and crashed a few blocks from the scene in Clinton, a community of about 9,000 residents about 75 miles (120 kilometres ) southeast of Kansas City.

McCarthy fled on foot and was captured Aug. 8 after a manhunt. He has entered a not guilty plea.

Michael was able to return fire. A Missouri State Highway Patrol sergeant wrote in the probable cause statement that Johnson told an informant on Aug. 7 that McCarthy had been shot in the "butt" and was no longer in town. The statement said that Johnson also told the person "the less we know the better."

When authorities interviewed Johnson on Aug. 8, he denied seeing or having any contact with McCarthy after Michael was killed and denied that McCarthy owned a firearm, the probable cause statement said.

But another informant told authorities that Johnson was surprised Aug. 9 when told that McCarthy had been arrested in Urich, west of Clinton. McCarthy, who is from Clinton, actually was captured while walking along a state highway near a marina in Bucksaw, just east of Clinton.

According to that informant, Johnson said, "How did he walk from Bucksaw, that's not where I dropped him off?" Another person, whose name was marked out in the court document, loaned Johnson a vehicle to take McCarthy to the marina, according to the probable cause statement.

The sergeant wrote in the statement that Johnson was interviewed again on Aug. 9 and admitted that he saw McCarthy with an AR 15 rifle about two months earlier.

A third person, 35-year-old William Grant Noble, also of Clinton, is charged with supplying the weapon used to kill Michael.