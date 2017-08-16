Man fired for participating in white supremacist rally

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont man has been fired from his job after participating in the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2v1SNDe ) that 28-year-old Ryan Roy of Burlington is shown in a Vice News documentary carrying a torch during a protest of the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Roy says he favours white nationalism and separation based on race. He was fired from his job at Pizzeria Uno and Grill in South Burlington for participating in the rally.

He says "there's nothing wrong with white people standing up for their own interest and identity."