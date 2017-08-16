Manchester Arena to reopen next month with memorial concert
A
A
Share via Email
LONDON — Noel Gallagher will headline a concert in
The former Oasis frontman's band High Flying Birds will be joined by The Courteeners, Blossoms and Rick Astley at the Sept. 9 We Are Manchester show.
The lineup also includes poet Tony Walsh, known as Longfella, whose poem "This is the Place" has become a defiant symbol of the city.
Twenty-two people died and more than 200 were injured when a suicide bomber detonated a backpack full of explosives after an Ariana Grande concert on May 22.
Sue Murphy, deputy leader of Manchester City Council, said Wednesday that the venue's reopening was a symbol of the city's "defiant and resilient spirit."