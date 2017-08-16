McConnell slams bigotry, doesn't address Trump's remarks

WASHINGTON — The Senate's top Republican is condemning what he's calling the "messages of hate and bigotry" carried by the KKK and white supremacist groups.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's statement doesn't specifically address widely criticized remarks by President Donald Trump, who said white supremacists don't bear all the blame for last weekend's violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

McConnell says the groups behind the Charlottesville violence are planning a rally in Lexington, in his home state of Kentucky. He says "their messages of hate and bigotry are not welcome in Kentucky and should not be welcome anywhere in America."

Trump said there were "some very bad people" among the protesters. But he also said: "You also had people that were very fine people, on both sides."