Murder probe starts after legs are found in Rome trash bin
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
ROME — Police in Rome say they are investigating a suspected murder after hacked-off legs, apparently of a woman, were found in a trash bin on an upscale street and a head and torso were found in trash elsewhere in the Italian capital.
Police are questioning the brother of the victim Wednesday.
A woman rummaging through the trash bin on Tuesday evening spotted the legs and alerted police. She was reported to be in shock after the grisly discovery. Media reports said a surveillance camera at a nearby store apparently recorded a man on Monday night throwing something into the trash bin where the legs were found.
Officers held up a white sheet near one trash bin Wednesday to block the view of onlookers.