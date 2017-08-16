National Parks Service ends ban on disposable water bottles

PHOENIX — The federal government says it's eliminating a policy that let national parks like the Grand Canyon ban the sale of bottled water.

The National Parks Service announced the change in a statement released Wednesday. The rules were put in place in 2011 in response to discarded water bottles becoming a big litter problem in national parks.

Officials say 23 of the 417 National Parks Service sites have implemented the 2011 policy. Those include some of the nation's most popular destinations like Zion National Park, Grand Canyon National Park and Bryce Canyon National Park.