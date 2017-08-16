New Mexico GOP chair resigns following Facebook post

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A Republican Party chairman in New Mexico has resigned after making comments on social media that referenced "violent, leftist protesters" following deadly protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Roman Jimenez of Dona Ana County wrote in the Facebook post on the party's page Sunday that the protesters were responsible for creating a divide between races and genders and were "getting exactly what they asked for": a segregated society of groups.

Jimenez later told an Albuquerque TV station that the post was taken out of context and he regretted it was misconstrued.

The county's GOP Party said in a statement Tuesday that it had accepted Jimenez's resignation.