New roller coaster being built at Missouri theme park

BRANSON, Mo. — Administrators of the Silver Dollar City theme park in southwestern Missouri say a new roller coaster being built will spin riders during the run that begins with a 10-story, 50-mph drop.

Officials announced on Wednesday that the $26-million coaster named "Time Traveler" will open next spring.

The ride will include three "inversions," or elements in which the coaster track turns riders upside-down and then returns them to an upright position.

The coaster is manufactured by Germany-based Mack Rides.