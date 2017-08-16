Obama's post-Charlottesville message most-liked tweet ever
SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter says President Barack Obama's tweet in response to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend has taken the crown as the platform's most-liked post ever.
Obama tweeted a quote from Nelson Mandela Saturday night: "No one is born hating another person because of the
Twitter spokesman Nick Pacilo says Obama's tweet set the mark shortly after 10 p.m. Eastern time Tuesday night by passing Ariana Grande's tweet following a deadly bombing in May at her concert in England. Obama's post had more than 3.1 million likes early Tuesday morning.