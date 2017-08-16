Pakistani police: Militants kill police officer in northwest
PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Pakistani police say militants riding on motorcycles have shot and killed a junior police officer in an attack in the country's northwest, before fleeing.
Local police chief Abdul Rahman says Wednesday's drive-by shooting took place in the town of Bannu, which is not far away from the troubled North Waziristan tribal region.
He says the slain officer was passing through a bazar on his motorcycle when the assailants targeted him.
A Taliban splinter group, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, claimed responsibility shortly after the attack. Asad Mansoor, the group's spokesman, gave no further details.
