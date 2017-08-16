Peter Pan bus company settles complaint over disabled access

BOSTON — A Massachusetts bus company accused of discriminating against passengers with disabilities has reached a settlement with federal prosecutors that resolves the allegations.

The U.S. attorney's office in Boston said Wednesday that Peter Pan Bus Lines Inc. violated federal law by failing to ensure its motor coaches were accessible to people with disabilities. Prosecutors say although the Springfield-based company's buses were equipped with wheelchair lifts they frequently malfunctioned.

Under terms of the agreement, Peter Pan will test buses weekly to ensure accessibility features are operable. It will train employees on federal disability law and on the proper use of wheelchair lifts and other accessibility equipment.

Peter Pan also agrees to pay undisclosed damages to a customer affected by the faulty equipment.