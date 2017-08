Philadelphia mayor: Time to discuss future of Rizzo statue

PHILADELPHIA — The mayor of Philadelphia says the city should discuss the future of a statue of one of his predecessors after reports of possible vandalism and a call for its removal from a city councilwoman.

Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney said Tuesday that now is the "right time" for a conversation about the statue of Frank Rizzo, a former mayor and police commissioner who critics say reigned over the city when police brutality was the accepted norm.

On Monday, Democratic Councilwoman Helen Gym said on Twitter that the statue should be removed.

Rizzo's son responded by telling KYW-TV that his father was a fair person who treated people equally regardless of race.