Philippine economy grows 6.5 per cent in second quarter

MANILA, Philippines — Officials say the Philippine economy grew 6.5 per cent in the second quarter from a year ago, boosted by strong industry, farm recovery and with the services sector rising slower but remaining the main driver of growth.

Economic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said Thursday the government is on track to meet at least the lower to middle range of its full-year growth target of 6.5-7.5 per cent . Analysts say the economy's underlying momentum has moderated, citing softer remittances and confidence clouded by martial law in the south.