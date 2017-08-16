Police find baby near body of North Carolina woman

GREEN SEA, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina have rescued a baby who was found inside a parked car which also contained a dead woman.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Henrick says 31-year-old Latosha Lewis of Tabor City, North Carolina, was pronounced dead early Tuesday near an intersection in Green Sea, a community near the state border.

Police say Lewis had been shot.

According to a police report, the infant was taken to a hospital. Lorea Arthur, a friend of the victim, tells WMBF-TV that the baby is the dead woman's child.

The television station reports a neighbour called 911 after hearing the baby's cries.