Police: Little Rock's 2017 homicide tally tops 2016 toll

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police say the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man was Little Rock's 43rd homicide of the year, taking the capital city's toll past the tally for all of 2016.

Lt. Steve McClanahan says Michael Davis died Tuesday after a drive-by shooting a day earlier.

McClanahan says there were 42 homicides in Little Rock in 2016, and just 20 by Aug. 15 last year.