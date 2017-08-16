Postal worker, 3 men charged in theft of blank money orders

CAMDEN, N.J. — Federal prosecutors say a New Jersey postal service worker and three other men are charged in a $100,000 fraud involving dozens of stolen blank money orders.

U.S. Postal Service employee Marc Saunders is accused of stealing a money order imprinting machine and more than 180 blank money orders.

Authorities learned late last year that the items were missing from the post office in New Lisbon, where Saunders had worked in 2014. Prosecutors say the 39-year-old Sicklerville man cashed some of the money orders himself and provided some to others.

Also facing charges are 38-year-old Anthony Bell, of Philadelphia, 39-year-old Andre Sutton, of Philadelphia, and 35-year-old Eugene Bowen, of Knoxville, Tennessee.

Saunders, Bell and Sutton were arrested Wednesday. It wasn't clear if they have retained attorneys.