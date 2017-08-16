South Dakota to re-decorate Corn Palace despite drought

MITCHELL, S.D. — A corn-themed tourist destination in southeast South Dakota will have enough corn to decorate murals despite a dry summer.

Scott Schmidt is the director of the Corn Palace in Mitchell. He tells the Daily Republic that the city has enough corn to create the nine corn murals surrounding the facility thanks to recent rain.

About 275,000 ears of corn are needed for the building, which is currently adorned with 2-year-old dilapidated murals. The city voluntarily skipped revamping the murals last year as part of a cost-cutting directive. It hasn't been affected by a drought scare since 2012.

City Councilwoman Susan Tjarks says Mitchell will replace the music-themed murals with weather-themed murals. Schmidt says the estimated cost of redecorating is just over $115,000.

Tjarks says the building is a "community icon."

