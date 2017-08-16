Stolen car suspect perched on Los Angeles harbour crane

LOS ANGELES — A man who led authorities on a chase in a stolen car is perched on the arm of a loading crane at the Port of Los Angeles.

Police say an SUV reported stolen from a dealership in San Bernardino was spotted in Los Angeles shortly after 3 p.m.

During an hourslong chase, the car swerved at high speed through freeway traffic in L.A. and Long Beach, sometimes crossing into oncoming lanes.

The car drove into a terminal, circling back and forth under giant loading cranes and next to a docked ship before the driver fled and climbed stairs to the top of the crane.