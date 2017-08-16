The Latest: Graham says Trump remarks divide Americans

WASHINGTON — The Latest on Republican reaction to President Donald Trump's comments about the weekend's violence in Charlottesville, Virginia (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

Sen. Lindsey Graham says President Donald Trump's comments about the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, are dividing Americans instead of healing them.

The South Carolina Republican said in a statement Wednesday that many Republicans "will fight back against the idea that the Party of Lincoln has a welcome mat out for the David Dukes of the world." Duke is a former leader of the Ku Klux Klan.

Graham was responding to Trump's comments at a news conference that white supremacist groups and the people protesting against them share the blame for the violence in Charlottesville.

Graham said Trump "took a step backward by again suggesting there is moral equivalency between the white supremacist neo-Nazis and KKK members who attended the Charlottesville rally" and people like Heather Heyer, who was killed at the rally.

11:20 a.m.

The Senate's top Republican is condemning what he's calling the "messages of hate and bigotry" carried by the KKK and white supremacist groups.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's statement doesn't specifically address widely criticized remarks by President Donald Trump, who said white supremacists don't bear all the blame for last weekend's violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

McConnell says the groups behind the Charlottesville violence are planning a rally in Lexington, in his home state of Kentucky. He says "their messages of hate and bigotry are not welcome in Kentucky and should not be welcome anywhere in America."

Trump said there were "some very bad people" among the protesters. But he also said: "You also had people that were very fine people, on both sides."