The Latest: Kenya election official stopped flying to US
NAIROBI, Kenya — The Latest on the reactions to Kenya's elections (all times local):
1:20 p.m.
A top Kenyan electoral official, among those who oversaw this country's disputed presidential election, has been stopped from
At least 24 people have died in protests opposing President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election although international observers saying the official results, which show Kenyatta trounced veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga with more than 1 million votes, are credible.
Electoral commissioner Roselyn Akombe was stopped by security agents from boarding a flight to New York late Tuesday, said the officials who insisted on anonymity for fear of reprisals. Her luggage was offloaded and she was told to seek clearance to travel from the director of immigration, said the officials. Akombe, who is a dual U.S. and Kenya citizen, was not given any reason why she stopped from boarding her flight, said officials.
The electoral commission later said Akombe who was to be
Opposition leader Raila Odinga has rejected the official results of the presidential election which show he lost to incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta. Odinga claims that the vote was rigged.
Associated Press journalist Tom Odula in Nairobi, Kenya, has contributed to this report.