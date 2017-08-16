The Latest: Slide show inside theatre shows woman's photos
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Latest on a memorial service for the woman killed when a car rammed into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally (all times local):
10:50 a.m.
Inside the
The 32-year-old was killed over the weekend during a protest in Virginia that turned violent.
Outside, the
The service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
___
10:10 a.m.
People are lining up at a historic
The line started forming more than 90 minutes on Wednesday before the service at the Paramount
About a half dozen police stood in front of the
Outside the
The scene outside the
The
___
3:25 a.m.
Mourners will gather in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Wednesday to
A memorial service for Heather Heyer is scheduled Wednesday morning at a downtown Charlottesville
The 32-year-old was a Charlottesville resident and legal assistant. Heyer's mother described her daughter as a courageous, principled woman and firm believer in justice and equality.
The man accused of driving the car that slammed into the crowd has been charged with second-degree murder in her death.
Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas said this week that his department is working with Heyer's family to ensure the safety of those at vigils and other memorials.