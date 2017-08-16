The Latest: Slide show inside theatre shows woman's photos

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Latest on a memorial service for the woman killed when a car rammed into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

Inside the theatre where mourners are gathering for a memorial service, a slide show is playing on a large screen showing a variety of photos of Heather Heyer smiling with friends.

The 32-year-old was killed over the weekend during a protest in Virginia that turned violent.

Outside, the theatre's marquee carried the message "C'Ville Strong," a reference to Charlottesville where the rally took place on Saturday.

The service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

___

10:10 a.m.

People are lining up at a historic theatre to attend a memorial service for 32-year-old Heather Heyer, who was killed over the weekend during a protest in Virginia that turned violent.

The line started forming more than 90 minutes on Wednesday before the service at the Paramount theatre in Charlottesville.

About a half dozen police stood in front of the theatre . Other officers stood in front of shops across a brick promenade.

Outside the theatre , several people who came to show support support for Heyer brought shields with purple covers. Purple was Heyer's favourite colour . They stood quietly, with helmets wrapped in pink with a heart drawn on them and baseball bats.

The scene outside the theatre was quiet about an hour before the service was expected to start. Someone played a saxophone. One of the tunes was "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."

The theatre , which seats roughly 1,000 people, is a short walk away from the street where a man plowed into a crowd of peaceful protesters on Saturday. The crash killed Heyer and injured 19.

___

3:25 a.m.

Mourners will gather in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Wednesday to honour the woman who was killed when a car rammed into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally.

A memorial service for Heather Heyer is scheduled Wednesday morning at a downtown Charlottesville theatre . Attendees were asked to wear purple, Heyer's favourite colour , in her memory.

The 32-year-old was a Charlottesville resident and legal assistant. Heyer's mother described her daughter as a courageous, principled woman and firm believer in justice and equality.

The man accused of driving the car that slammed into the crowd has been charged with second-degree murder in her death.