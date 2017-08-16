News / World

The Latest: Slide show inside theatre shows woman's photos

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Latest on a memorial service for the woman killed when a car rammed into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

Inside the theatre where mourners are gathering for a memorial service, a slide show is playing on a large screen showing a variety of photos of Heather Heyer smiling with friends.

The 32-year-old was killed over the weekend during a protest in Virginia that turned violent.

Outside, the theatre's marquee carried the message "C'Ville Strong," a reference to Charlottesville where the rally took place on Saturday.

The service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

___

10:10 a.m.

People are lining up at a historic theatre to attend a memorial service for 32-year-old Heather Heyer, who was killed over the weekend during a protest in Virginia that turned violent.

The line started forming more than 90 minutes on Wednesday before the service at the Paramount theatre in Charlottesville.

About a half dozen police stood in front of the theatre . Other officers stood in front of shops across a brick promenade.

Outside the theatre , several people who came to show support support for Heyer brought shields with purple covers. Purple was Heyer's favourite colour . They stood quietly, with helmets wrapped in pink with a heart drawn on them and baseball bats.

The scene outside the theatre was quiet about an hour before the service was expected to start. Someone played a saxophone. One of the tunes was "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."

The theatre , which seats roughly 1,000 people, is a short walk away from the street where a man plowed into a crowd of peaceful protesters on Saturday. The crash killed Heyer and injured 19.

___

3:25 a.m.

Mourners will gather in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Wednesday to honour the woman who was killed when a car rammed into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally.

A memorial service for Heather Heyer is scheduled Wednesday morning at a downtown Charlottesville theatre . Attendees were asked to wear purple, Heyer's favourite colour , in her memory.

The 32-year-old was a Charlottesville resident and legal assistant. Heyer's mother described her daughter as a courageous, principled woman and firm believer in justice and equality.

The man accused of driving the car that slammed into the crowd has been charged with second-degree murder in her death.

Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas said this week that his department is working with Heyer's family to ensure the safety of those at vigils and other memorials.

