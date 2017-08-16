The Latest: Pence meets with Chilean president
SANTIAGO, Chile — The Latest on
12:35 p.m.
Pence headed from the airport to La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, where the two exchanged greetings before private meetings.
They'll also be delivering a joint statement and having lunch together.
Pence is scheduled to meet with U.S. embassy staff and their families before delivering remarks at a dinner on advancing prosperity and economic growth in the hemisphere.
Pence is on a weeklong trip to Latin America that has included stops in Colombia and Argentina.
He'll head to Panama on Thursday.
12:15 p.m.
Pence spokesman Jarrod Agen tells reporters
That means Pence won't face more questions about President Donald Trump's response to violence between white supremacists and counter-demonstrators last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia. On Tuesday, Trump blamed "both sides" for the violence.
Pence is on a weeklong trip to Latin America to build ties with the region and speak out against the growing crisis in Venezuela.