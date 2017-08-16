Thousands flock to planetarium for eclipse glasses

SALT LAKE CITY — Tens of thousands of Utah residents are flocking to a planetarium in Salt Lake City to buy eclipse glasses to make sure they get ones that aren't faulty following a recall issued by online retailer Amazon.

Rob Morris, director of operations at the Clark Planetarium, says they've seen a huge spike in sales this week of their $2 glasses after the John A. Moran Eye Center at the University of Utah on Sunday told people to throw out the glasses they gave away this month because of the recall.

The centre said people could keep ones with a Clark Planetarium label.