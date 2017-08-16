Trump aide: No military solution in North Korea
A
A
Share via Email
BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — President Donald Trump's chief strategist says there's no military solution to North Korea's threats and that the U.S. is losing the economic race against China.
Steve Bannon also talks openly with The American Prospect about getting rid of his rivals at the
Trump earlier this week declined an opportunity to offer a public vote of confidence in his controversial adviser.
The president has come under renewed pressure to fire Bannon, who has survived earlier rounds of having fallen out of
The American Prospect posted the interview on its