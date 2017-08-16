Trump authorizes expanded college assistance for veterans

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — President Donald Trump has authorized the largest expansion of college assistance for military veterans in a decade.

Trump signed a veterans' education bill into law Wednesday at his golf club in central New Jersey.

The law removes a 15-year time limit on using GI benefits and increases money for thousands serving in the National Guard and Reserve. It builds on a 2008 law that guaranteed military veterans a full-ride scholarship to any in-state public university, or a similar cash amount to attend private colleges.

Veterans would get additional payments if they complete science, technology and engineering courses.