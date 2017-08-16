UK wage growth picks up to ease squeeze on living standards
A
A
Share via Email
LONDON — Official figures are suggesting that the squeeze on living standards in Britain since last year's Brexit vote is abating.
The Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that average weekly earnings, including bonuses, increased by 2.1
In light of Tuesday's news that inflation held steady at 2.6
The gap between inflation and earnings has increased since last year's vote to leave to the European Union as the ensuing fall in the pound stoked inflation by raising import costs.