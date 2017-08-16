UK wage growth picks up to ease squeeze on living standards

LONDON — Official figures are suggesting that the squeeze on living standards in Britain since last year's Brexit vote is abating.

The Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that average weekly earnings, including bonuses, increased by 2.1 per cent in the three months to June against the same period the previous year. That was ahead of market expectations for a 1.8 per cent rise. Excluding bonuses, the rise was the same, and ahead of expectations of 2 per cent .

In light of Tuesday's news that inflation held steady at 2.6 per cent in July, the earnings figures suggest pay packets have slightly more purchasing power.