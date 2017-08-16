UN criticizes Trump threat of military action in Venezuela

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has criticized President Donald Trump's threat of military action to resolve Venezuela's political crisis, saying Latin America's achievement in getting rid of foreign intervention must be safeguarded.

The U.N. chief also implicitly criticized Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro for creating an all-powerful constitutional assembly that leaves the opposition powerless, saying Latin America has gotten rid of authoritarianism, and that also must be preserved.

Guterres told reporters Wednesday it is very important that both aspects of this legacy are "safeguarded — and namely in Venezuela."