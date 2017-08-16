UN criticizes Trump threat of military action in Venezuela
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has criticized President Donald Trump's threat of military action to resolve Venezuela's political crisis, saying Latin America's achievement in getting rid of foreign intervention must be safeguarded.
The U.N. chief also implicitly criticized Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro for creating an all-powerful
Guterres told reporters Wednesday it is very important that both aspects of this legacy are "safeguarded — and namely in Venezuela."
The secretary-general urged the government and the opposition to restart negotiations "because I believe the only solution is a political solution based on those negotiations."