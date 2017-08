Univ. of Florida denies white nationalist event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The University of Florida on Wednesday denied a request by a group headed by white nationalist Richard Spencer to rent space on the campus for a September event.

UF President W. Kent Fuchs said in a statement that the decision was made after assessing risks to the campus, community and law enforcement following last weekend's violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Members of the National Policy Institute, which is headed by Spencer, had contacted the university for plans to rent space on the campus in Gainesville, Florida on Sept. 12.

"I find the racist rhetoric of Richard Spencer and white nationalism repugnant and counter to everything the university and this nation stands for," Fuchs' statement said.

Fuchs said UF is dedicated to free speech and public discourse, but that the First Amendment does not require risk of imminent violence to students.

Spencer did not immediately return a text seeking comment.

Janine Sikes, a university spokeswoman, said it was the first time that she could recall the university denying someone to speak due to fears of violence or hate speech.

"I can't say for the last 100 years, but we're not aware of ever doing this in recent history."