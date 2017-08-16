US home construction slumped in July
WASHINGTON — Homebuilders pulled back sharply on construction of apartment complexes in July, causing housing starts to tumble to a three-month low.
Housing starts dropped in the Northeast, Midwest and West but rose modestly in the South.
While home construction has increased, it's done little to ease the pressure from a decline in listings for existing homes — a much larger segment of the housing market.
The number of sales listings has been falling on an annual basis for the past 25 months. There were 1.96 million homes for sale in June, a 7.1 decline from a year ago, according to the National Association of Realtors.
More importantly, home construction is concentrated in certain markets, according to a new analysis by the real estate firm Trulia.
The lack of properties on the market has helped to bolster confidence among homebuilders who see healthy demand for the homes that are available.
The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo builder sentiment index released Tuesday rose to 68 in August, a four-point gain from July. Any reading above 50 signals expansion.