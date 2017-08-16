Vandals scrawl anti-law message on Lincoln Memorial

WASHINGTON — The National Park Service says someone used red spray paint to scrawl an anti-law message on the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.

The Park Service says the vandalism took place early Tuesday morning. A photo released by the service shows an expletive followed by the word "law" scrawled on the inside of one of the memorial's columns.

Workers are using a "gel-type architectural paint stripper safe for use on historic stone" to remove the graffiti. They say treatments will be applied until all evidence of the paint is gone.