Video shows Texas deputy removing woman's pants for search

HOUSTON — A Houston lawyer has released dashcam video that appears to show a sheriff's deputy removing the pants of a handcuffed woman pinned to the ground to perform a body cavity search.

Attorney Sam Cammack on Wednesday called for an independent prosecutor to consider sexual assault and official oppression charges against three Harris County deputies.

Cammack has filed a federal lawsuit accusing the deputies if violating Charneshia Corley's constitutional rights during a 2015 traffic stop.

Corley was charged with marijuana possession and resisting arrest. Those charges eventually were dropped.

A grand jury later indicted two of the deputies on official oppression charges, but the Harris County district attorney's office decided not to prosecute.