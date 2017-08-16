Virginia rally participant withdraws from Boston University

BOSTON — An 18-year-old student who attended the white nationalist rally in Virginia last weekend says he has withdrawn from college in Boston in part because of death threats.

Nicholas Fuentes tells The Boston Globe (http://bit.ly/2uP4qxW ) he has received 15 death threats via email and social media.

Fuentes said he considered leaving Boston University in January after protests in the city against President Donald Trump. He gave it more serious consideration in recent weeks and on Tuesday had an exit interview with the school.

The university confirmed he is no longer enrolled.

Fuentes flew from Chicago to attend the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville on Saturday. A woman was killed there when a car drove into a crowd of counter-protesters.

He says he doesn't advocate violence and is not a racist.

