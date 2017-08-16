Wingtip of Delta Air Lines plane clips another plane

NEW YORK — Officials say the wingtip of a Delta Air Lines plane clipped an American Airlines plane at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport.

According to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, it happened shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday. WABC-TV reports (http://7ny.tv/2w0gwIz ) the wingtip of a Delta Air Lines plane made contact with an American Airlines plane that was stationary at the time.