Woman died of shock from naked intruder jumping into her bed

BURNHAM, Maine — The state medical examiner's office says a 72-year-old Maine woman died from a heart attack after a naked trespasser jumped into bed with her during a home invasion.

The Morning Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2wPj9u9 ) obtained a medical examiner's report saying Joyce Woods suffered from coronary artery disease and died of shock during the April home invasion.

Thirty-six-year-old Tara Shibles was indicted in May on manslaughter, aggravated criminal trespassing and assault charges. Her trial is tentatively set for December.

Efforts to reach Shibles on Wednesday were unsuccessful.