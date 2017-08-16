Wyoming dude ranch becomes a hub for conserving history

JACKSON, Wyo. — The dusty two-track leads back to 1913, to a time when many of the log cabins were built and their green roofs first laid.

The window frames hold panes of wavy glass, and the doors have been painted with green linseed oil. The wood planks of the floors — those not damaged by a bathtub crashing through as the result of rot — have been salvaged and restored.

The structures on the White Grass Dude Ranch in Grand Teton National Park are far from dusty and dilapidated. Rather, they have been preserved, back to a time between when the operation was homesteaded and the decades after that when it ran as a dude ranch for visitors to the park.

The operation shut down in the mid-1980s. At least, the ranching part did.

The site is now home to the Western Center for Historic Preservation, a program under the umbrella of the National Park Service. The small staff employed to run the centre is charged with teaching park employees, carpenters and just about anyone else interested in old buildings and how to save them.

A recently completed $3 million renovation included hoisting all the buildings off their dirt floors and pouring concrete foundations. This year for the first time the centre is offering a full selection of preservation workshops, and White Grass Dude Ranch is prepped for its future, which is all about preserving the past.

-

Eight students gather around a makeshift workbench, a piece of plywood set atop two sawhorses between a clump of trees. The instructor of this session, Sterling Holdorf, is explaining a Dutchman repair — a technique that allows a craftsman to carefully remove a piece of "punky wood" and replace it without a casual observer being the wiser.

Holdorf, preservation specialist at Channel Islands National Park in California, is a regular lecturer at White Grass. He's known as one of the National Park Service's preservation masters, said Katherine Wonson, executive director at the Western Center for Historic Preservation.

Such repairs, Holdorf explains to the students, zero in on the problem without discarding sound pieces of the structure. On the table lies a window sash from a cabin that needs repairs.

Holdorf describes the process for fixing a cracked muntin — the bar of wood that runs between panes of glass — a good alternative to replacing the entire strip of wood or, worse, tossing the entire window in the trash.

"This is kind of the modern way to do this," he explains.

The courses, Wonson said, have students working on and in different parts of the ranch, repairing and restoring windows and doors, bathrooms and bedrooms, fixing and maintaining the final pieces of the property that still need a little love.

It's almost working too well, she jokes. The staff is running out of repairs to hand over. Though should the students need more to do, nearby ranches are happy to provide projects.

Another group working inside what originally was the ranch's bathhouse is learning about linseed oil paint, a substance that with the right care can stand up to a half a century of exposure to the elements.

-

While the workshop in July specifically focused on wood, window and door preservation, all of the Vanishing Treasure courses taught at White Grass are driven by one defining concept: Nearly all buildings can be preserved and kept functional with the right care.

"This program right here is on the cutting edge of preservation work," said Alex Lochart, a preservationist in the cabin camps division at Prince William Forest Park in Virginia.

Lochart was one of about two dozen students at White Grass last month repairing busted and weathered windows. They're skills he'll take back to the East Coast, where he cares for approximately 175 historic structures, an assignment that comes with roughly 1,000 windows.

The workshop offered a new approach to repairs, one that preserves the buildings' historic and cultural integrity by fixing broken pieces with appropriate materials and carpentry techniques.

"We're evolving into modernizing these facilities, keeping these facilities going with the visitor use we expect," Lochart said. "And unfortunately the cultural identity of these cabins is vanishing. Somebody was at some time building these by hand. The craftsmanship and the details — it is almost like a piece of art."

The class has shifted how he — and soon his staff back home — looks at maintenance.

"The hope is that when I get back, we're going to write up compliance and create a new standard of preservation," he said. "We're going to slow progress for a little bit for the long-term benefit of our park.

"It's like a college course. Plus," he said with a smile, "the setting is good. It's great to be out here."

While the centre offers workshops around the country — about 10 annually — it hosts seven at White Grass over the summer. Bringing students onto the ranch and into the cabins is an important part of the training model.

"The setting and the sense of place makes the experiential educational opportunities we try to create really stick," Wonson said. "People are removed from their everyday work life into this awe-inspiring setting to learn. They are, for the most part, removed from the distractions of email and phones and really immersed in the learning environment."

Students come from all around the country, and almost all the classes have waitlists. Most of those attending the window workshop signed up months in advance to secure a spot. And many, including George Finch, wished they could have brought along their staff for training.

"We are the people who can do the most good at times or do the most harm," said Finch, the structure and grounds manager for Grand Teton Lodge Company, the largest concessionaire in Grand Teton National Park.

Finch oversees the crew that cares for hundreds of structures — somewhere around 260 just at Colter Bay, he said. Nearly 160 work orders were waiting on his desk, and those are just the carpentry requests. Another stack of 60 or 80 orders had also been filed for painting.

-

It's difficult to keep the buildings visitor-ready while also taking the time to find the right wood, paint or glass to keep facilities preserved. Corners sometimes get cut when it comes to keeping these old buildings open, like the door that once separated the dining hall from the kitchen in the main cabin at White Grass.

As the cabin settled and moisture caused swelling and shrinking, caretakers shaved the top of the door little by little over the years to keep it moving. Once the building was lifted and straightened, the door no longer fit.

It's a seemingly small loss. But with its discard from the main cabin, a piece of history goes with it in the form of a hand-painted fish on the top panel. The staff saved the door — it lives on the porch of the Hammond Cabin for now — and are working to track down the name of the painter.

-

The door serves as a reminder to students that the buildings they care for have character and personality and that they react to the environment and change with it.

Sometimes, Finch said, his crew will just need to give a sticky door a few weeks to dry out and it will start swinging again.

"If you start messing with small pieces, they start adding up," he says. "And you're taking away from the integrity of that building. We are here to be stewards of all these structures and this land. You got to think, you're putting your name on it for the next 50 or 100 years."

___