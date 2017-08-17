10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. 'THIS IS NOT THE END OF HEATHER'S LEGACY'

Days after her daughter was killed during a white supremacist march, Susan Bro tells mourners to honour the Heather Heyer's legacy by continuing to fight against injustice.

2. WHO SAYS THERE'S NO MILITARY SOLUTION TO NKOREA THREAT

President Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon points out that millions of South Koreans are within range of North Korean conventional weapons, which effectively prohibits a U.S. pre-emptive strike on Pyongyang's nuclear program.

3. TRUMP SCRAPS BUSINESS PANELS

The move follows resignations of several company CEOs in the fallout from the president's remarks about the Charlottesville, Va. white supremacist violence.

4. WHERE DEMONSTATORS GET JAIL SENTENCES

A court sends young Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong to prison, along with two other student leaders of huge pro-democracy protests that were held in 2014.

5. WIS. ASSEMBLY PLANS $3 BILLION TAX BREAK FOR FOXCONN PLANT

If built, the massive factory would be the first outside of Asia for liquid crystal display panels used in television, computers, medicine and other fields.

6. CAR WRECKS CAUSED BY OVERDOSING DRIVERS ARE ON RISE

Nationally, fatalities in crashes where drugs were involved soared from 2,003 in 1993 to 7,438 in 2015, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

7. S. SUDAN REFUGEES IN UGANDA REACH 1 MILLION

Ugandan officials say they are overwhelmed by the flow of people fleeing South Sudan's civil war

8. 5 MISSING AS ARMY HELICOPTER GOES DOWN OFF HAWAII

Rescuers search the waters off Oahu for the two pilots and three crew members aboard The UH-60 Black Hawk when it crashed during nighttime training.

9. DNA TEST RESULTS MAY NOT CHANGE HEALTH HABITS

Research shows that getting DNA information about possible health risks produces no significant effect on diet, physical activity, drinking or smoking.

10. WHY LL BEAN IS BOOSTING PRODUCTION OF ITS 'DUCK BOOT'