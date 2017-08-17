2 charities cancel Mar-a-Lago events amid Trump backlash

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Two major charities are cancelling fundraisers at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort as the president faces a backlash from his comments about violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Cleveland Clinic says in a statement that it decided not to hold is annual event there after "careful consideration" of a number of issues. It didn't elaborate. Doctors, nurses, medical students of the Ohio hospital signed a public letter earlier this year objecting to the choice of venue given President Trump's positions on a variety of issue.

Its fundraiser has been held at Mar-a-Lago the past eight years.