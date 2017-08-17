2 charities cancel Mar-a-Lago events amid Trump backlash
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Two major charities are
The Cleveland Clinic says in a statement that it decided not to hold is annual event there after "careful consideration" of a number of issues. It didn't elaborate. Doctors, nurses, medical students of the Ohio hospital signed a public letter earlier this year objecting to the choice of venue given President Trump's positions on a variety of issue.
Its fundraiser has been held at Mar-a-Lago the past eight years.
The American Cancer Society plans to move its 2018 Island of Palm Beach gala from the resort, too. In a statement, it is citing its "commitment to diversity." A spokesperson declined to elaborate.
