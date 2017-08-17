58 dead in 3 days in renewed Philippine anti-drug bloodshed

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine police say they have killed at least 26 more drug offenders in overnight gunbattles in the capital, bringing the death toll in the president's renewed crackdown to 58 in the last three days.

President Rodrigo Duterte expressed his satisfaction with the new spike in drug killings and reassured law enforcers Thursday he would ensure they will not rot in jail if they get entangled in lawsuits.

Manila police Chief Superintendent Joel Napoleon Coronel says 26 drug suspects were killed and more than 70 others arrested across the congested city in overnight police assaults.