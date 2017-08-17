8 charged in Thailand's latest case of insulting monarchy
BANGKOK — A legal aid group in Thailand says at least eight people have been charged with insulting the monarchy for allegedly burning portraits of members of the royal family.
Thai Lawyers for Human Rights says the suspects were first arrested in May and faced multiple charges for vandalizing portraits of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and his son and successor King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun.
The suspects were not initially charged with lese majeste, as the
The group, which includes a 14-year-old, were held for 48 days before being released without charge. They were re-arrested and charged Wednesday with lese majeste.
