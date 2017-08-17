Another suspect in large Jamaican lottery scam apprehended

BISMARCK, N.D. — Authorities have caught another suspect in a Jamaican lottery scam that bilked mostly elderly Americans out of millions of dollars.

Akil Gray is among 15 suspects charged in U.S. District Court in North Dakota with conspiracy, fraud and money laundering. Prosecutors say he was recently apprehended in Jamaica after being on the run more than a year.

Authorities say at least 90 people lost a total of more than $5.7 million to the scam, including a North Dakota woman who lost her life savings.

The man who authorities say masterminded the scheme pleaded guilty to conspiracy last month. Another suspect is scheduled to plead guilty in October.