Boat overturns off Haiti; 6 dead and at least 10 missing
A
A
Share via Email
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Authorities in Haiti say at least six people drowned and about 10 are missing after a boat overturned off the northern coast.
Local Civil Protection agency representative Jose Rethone says 23 people have been rescued and a search is continuing for more survivors near the city of Port-de-Paix.
Rethone says the boat overturned Thursday in rough seas as it was carrying people on a regular route between the island of La Tortue and Port-de-Paix. He says officials believe about 40 people were on board but there was no manifest.
The vessels used as ferries in that area are frequently overloaded and poorly maintained.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'They're not safe:' Bedford parents say elementary portables look like they came from 'garbage dump'
-
Grocery store that creates 'absolutely no packaging waste' opens doors
-
Why bad cops usually get away with brutish behaviour: DiManno
-
Charges laid after robbery where two teens followed man back to Dartmouth apartment