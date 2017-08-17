Brazil lawyers ask high court to compel impeachment debate

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil's bar association is asking the Supreme Court to compel lawmakers to consider more than two-dozen motions for President Michel Temer's impeachment that have stalled in the lower house.

The legal petition presented Thursday accuses speaker Rodrigo Maia of violating the constitution by not letting lawmakers debate whether to proceed with impeachment.

Maia is a close ally of Temer and has not taken action on the motions. He has said previously that such an important matter cannot be rushed.

There are currently 25 impeachment requests against Temer, mostly related to allegations he endorsed paying hush money to an ex-lawmaker jailed for corruption.