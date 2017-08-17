Carowinds adding new kiddie rides in 2018

FORT MILL, S.C. — The Carowinds theme park on the South Carolina-North Carolina state line will add new rides to its kiddie area next year.

The theme park said Wednesday that "Camp Snoopy" will include a new play area and improvements to the child-care facility and restaurant.

A play area called "Beagle Scout Acres" will include a fenced-in toddler area, a new hill to play on and new wooden playground structures.

New rides include the Camp Bus that will lift riders into the air and smoothly back down. Peanuts Trailblazers will be a Jeep-themed vehicle on a small speedway.

The Kite Eating Tree is a vehicle that travels up and down a tree. Pig Pen's Mud Buggies takes guests on a bumpy ride around Pig Pen.